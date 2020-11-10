The Missoula County Courthouse recently announced that it will be upgrading security features throughout the building.
The biggest change will be right in the front door, mimicking the state capital, the courthouse plans on adding a security and information desk on the main floor to help folks navigate the building.
"If you have been in the historic section of the court house it can be a bit of a maze," Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury said.
Between the two buildings, each with three floors, connected by an annex, the county wants to ensure that the courthouse is secure.
"We will be adding cameras to the publicly accessible parts of the building things like that," Lounsbury said.
The courthouse is even drafting a contract with a new security company.
"We ended up selecting Phoenix Protective Services, a company based out of Spokane, but does have a presence here in Missoula as well. They provide security over at the federal court house," Lounsbury said.
Lounsbury adds there hasn't been any immediate security risks to warrant these upgrades, instead he cites the uptick in traffic the court has seen in recent months.
"Traffic for courts continues to increase at this time so what we are seeing is just a lot of folks having difficulty navigating, especially with less staff walking around the building during COVID so this is an opportunity to remedy that," Lounsbury said.
While the changing of the security company will be happening this month the other changes will be made over the course of the next few months.
Right next door, City Hall is also considering some security upgrades, we're told they will continue to limit public access to one door and create a new lobby, but those changes have not been formally proposed or budgeted for.