Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total additional snow accumulations overnight of up to 3 inches. Snowbands will continue overnight and be capable of producing 1 inch per hour snow rates, most notably for areas in the South Hills south of Missoula, and highway 93 from Missoula to Lolo. The morning commute is expected to be impacted. * WHERE...Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Changing road conditions from wet to snow covered in short distances are expected with the narrow snowbands. Visibility will also change from good to one- half mile in a short distance. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&