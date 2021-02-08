Missoula County teamed up with Partnership Health Center Monday to hold its first drive-thru vaccination clinic in Seeley Lake.
Over 200 people received their first vaccine dose this morning and organizers say they're happy with how smoothly the clinic went. Thanks to patients for showing up to their appointments on time.
Partnership Health also wants to thank Missoula County's vaccination team for helping plan the clinic.
"It was just a fantastic collaboration with the Missoula County COVID-19 vaccination team they are logistic experts through and through." PHC Communications and Development Administrator Eric Halverson.
Health officials say they're looking forward to holding additional clinics in Seeley Lake once more vaccines become available.