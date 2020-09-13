Update, September 13-
MISSOULA- A plane crash near Seeley Lake has left two dead and one in critical condition.
A possible plane crash was reported by Florida Air Refuge Saturday night around 9:50 pm according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Missoula County Deputies and Seely-Swan Search and Rescue assisted the Powell County Sheriff’s Office in searching for the plane, which was located north of Seeley Lake Airport at 12:52 am Sunday.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and one passenger died in the crash, and a second passenger was transported to Harborview Hospital in Seattle and is in critical condition.
The deceased have been identified as Charles E. Wolff, 67 of Green Valley, Arizona, and Wayne D. Cahoon, 59 of Seeley Lake, Montana.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time,” MCSO wrote.
