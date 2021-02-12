TROUT CREEK, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reported a stuck semi just east of Trout Creek on Highway 200 Friday evening.
MDT says the semi is partially blocking traffic. Expect delays.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
