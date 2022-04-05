Semi-truck crash causing standstill on I-90 EB near Alberton

ALBERTON, Mont. - Interstate-90 eastbound is at a complete standstill due to a rollover crash 10 miles west of Alberton Tuesday morning.

Our reporter on scene said the crash involves a semi-truck and a Prius near the Ninemile Road exit at mile-marker 82.

The Montana Department of Transportation said in on their 511 road report website the crash is causing a blockage and reducing lanes on the eastbound side.

There are two ambulances and fire crews at the scene of the crash.

Drivers should slow down and look out for emergency crews.