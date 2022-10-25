Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation

MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning.

The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice.

The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line at Lolo Pass to Junction US 93 South Lolo. Road Conditions are normal rom Junction US 12 West-Lolo to Junction Interstate 90 West and US 93 North Missoula.

