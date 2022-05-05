MISSOULA, Mont. - Agencies responded to a semi-truck rollover on I-90 Thursday.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Robert Strauch tells our reporter on scene the semi was eastbound on I-90 when it drove into the median when the road curved south near North Reserve St. in Missoula.

The semi crossed into the westbound lanes, struck a car, drove through a fence, and hit several other cars and two cargo containers before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel.

According to Trooper Strauch, the car that was struck by the semi overturned, and another car was struck by debris from the incident.

Minor injuries are reported in the incident and it is estimated the scene will take hours to clean up.

The City of Missoula Fire Department says I-90 is open both ways, but traffic is slow.

Article updated at 3:30 with new information from Montana Highway Patrol.