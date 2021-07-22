MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Sen. Bryce Bennett is resigning from his position as senator Aug. 2 to take on a new job in Washington D.C.
“I am beyond grateful for the trust Missoulians have given me to serve you for ten years in the Montana Legislature '' Bennett said in a release from the Montana State Senate. “Despite the immense challenges we have faced, I have always loved this work because it matters. Whether it was leading the charge for voting rights, standing up for LGBTQ+ equality, or defending so much of what makes Montana special, it’s been an honor to be in the arena for our values.”
Bennett served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and the Montana State Senate from 2019 to present.
He was first elected at 25-years-old in Missoula, was the youngest legislator in that session and the first openly gay man elected into the Montana Legislature.
"Bennett successfully passed bills protecting the right to vote of every Montanan, cleaned up our elections and reigned in dark money, stood firmly for the rights of LGBTQ+ Montanans, and was at the forefront of innovative privacy protections," the release said.
“Even though I’m leaving this seat, my deep love and dedication to the people of Missoula and Montana will never change. Serving you has been a dream come true and I will remain grateful for this amazing opportunity to be your champion in the legislature forever. Thank you.” Bennett added.
Bennett is going to be the new Project Director for Vote Early Day, a civic holiday aimed at informing voters how and when to vote early.