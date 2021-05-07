MISSOULA, Mont. - Senator Jon Tester made a visit to Missoula, touting President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan and the impacts that it is having on Western Montana.
The Montgomery Distillery was the scene for Friday's press conference.
The distillery received aid from the plan that was passed by Congress back in March, but the plan didn't just help financially, it helped the local vaccine supply in Western Montana.
Local law enforcement and first responders can continue to help the community because of the nearly 36 million dollars that are projected to go to the City and County of Missoula.
Senator Tester said more people are returning to work and the economy is reopening as a result of those funds.
"If we're going to come out of the economic downturn that we saw because of the pandemic, businesses like this need to be open when the economy turns around and that's the whole idea behind the American Rescue Plan," Tester said.
The national funding from the ARP includes money towards businesses and industry's hardest hit, like the Paycheck Protection Program, local grant programs, schools and housing assistance.
In response to Governor Greg Gianforte's move to discontinue some unemployment benefits, Tester said he thinks those benefits are necessary, but agreed that it is important to get people back to work.