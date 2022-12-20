Sentinel High School

UPDATE: 12:53 p.m.

Missoula Public Schools announced Sentinel High School will stay closed for all classes and activities Wednesday, Dec. 21.

MISSOULA, Mont. -  Due to an issue with the roof and supporting structure, Sentinel High School is closed Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Missoula County Public Schools said the following via its website:

"An issue with the roof and supporting structure in an older part of the building has developed. The Missoula Fire Department and a structural engineer are assessing this section of the building and determining whether it is safe to occupy at this time. 

MCP will notify Sentinel staff and families with a further update as soon as more information is known."

 

