UPDATE: 12:53 p.m.
Missoula Public Schools announced Sentinel High School will stay closed for all classes and activities Wednesday, Dec. 21.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to an issue with the roof and supporting structure, Sentinel High School is closed Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Missoula County Public Schools said the following via its website:
"An issue with the roof and supporting structure in an older part of the building has developed. The Missoula Fire Department and a structural engineer are assessing this section of the building and determining whether it is safe to occupy at this time.
MCP will notify Sentinel staff and families with a further update as soon as more information is known."
