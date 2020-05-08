MISSOULA- People came together to help pay for a dog’s surgery after it was found to had been shot three times.
The dog, Lucca, was found in Missoula at the end of Cote Lane by Kelly’s Island, and was examined by a vet. The vet determined he had been shot three times, once to the shoulder/upper chest and two times in the head according to Missoula Animal Control.
Surgery was required to remove a bullet from his face, and he will need to be hospitalized for the next few days to recover. After recovering for a few days, Lucca will receive follow up treatment for a remaining bullet lodged near his jaw.
After all of Lucca’s medical expenses were covered, Missoula Animal Control added that they will post an update if they find he needs additional care for the injuries he had suffered.
Missoula Animal Control says Lucca is a service dog for a veteran, and he was selected from a local shelter to be trained by Braach’s Shepherds 4 Veterans to meet his owner’s specific needs.
A few days ago, Lucca went missing and Missoula Animal Control says at this time, it is unknown who injured him, or why he was found so far away from his home.
Missoula Animal Control is asking the community to come forward with any tips or information about the circumstances that lead to Licca’s injuries.
If you have any information, Missoula Animal Control asks that you call the shelter at 406-541-7387.