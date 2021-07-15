MISSOULA, Mont. - You won't find Yogi Bear and BooBoo wandering your neighborhood, but you still could find a black bear or Grizzly rummaging through your trash cans.
That is why the Missoula Bears Facebook page reminds you to be bear aware and take proper precautions before those claws dump your garbage.
To help prevent the attraction of bears to your yard, you should contain all attractants in a bear-resistant manner, bring in all bird feeders and wait until the morning of pickup to put your garbage outside.
You might still see a mama and her cubs walking down the street, but the fresh crop of serviceberries in the area also attracts them.
Residents from Missoula to Lolo, along the Kim Williams trail, the entire Rattlesnake corridor, the Grant Creek corridor and the Bonner/Milltown area should be on the lookout and take proper precautions.