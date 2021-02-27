HUSON, Mont. - A home in Huson is a complete loss after a fire Friday night.
Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) reports they received a page for a structure fire on 6 Mile Road in Huson just after 11:00 pm.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office assisted multiple FRFD engines, and additional assistance was requested from Missoula Rural Fire.
According to FRFD, crews battled the fire for hours in the snow in freezing conditions.
There are no injuries reported and everyone was able to get out of the home safely, however, the home sustained major damage and is a complete loss.
At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
