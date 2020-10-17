MISSOULA- Missoula Rural firefighters were called out Saturday afternoon after a person called 9-1-1 to report a fire on Chandler Street.
The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) says the call came in around 3:46 pm from a neighbor who said they could see fire inside a double-wide trailer with the possibility of five kids inside.
A release from MRFD says 9-1-1 was notified that the kids were all out of the house and the kitchen was on fire.
MRFD responded with a command vehicle, a truck, four engines, two water tenders and a support vehicle.
According to MRFD, the first engine that arrived reported a well-involved double-wide trailer with flames and smoke showing.
Firefighters were able to get a quick knockdown in the living area of the home, however, the fire spread into the attic.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Officers and MRFD personnel on the scene attempted to locate an adult man that was at the scene for a bit and left, MRFD saying the man appeared to be the father of the five children.
Two of the children were in the house at the time of the fire are staying with neighbors and the other three were not at home MRFD says.
All the children were accounted for and will be staying with relatives overnight.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The home is a total loss and there are no current estimates on the dollar loss at this time.
Missoula City Fire Department, Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Services Incorporated, NorthWestern Energy and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office helped MRFD respond to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing to try and determine the origin and cause of the fire.