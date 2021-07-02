RAVALLI COUNTY, Mont. - Several agencies are responding to fire starts and reports of fire starts in Ravalli County after the county saw several lightning strikes.
Response partners include the U.S. Forest Service and volunteer fire districts a post to the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management Facebook said.
Area fire managers will be monitoring the locations of lightning strikes for any activity in the coming days.
Forecasts continue to show hot and dry weather in the county, with possible thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Residents and visitors are being encouraged to be fire-safe and responsible when recreating and using fireworks over the July 4 holiday weekend.
People are also being reminded that fireworks are always prohibited on public lands, including National Forest lands.