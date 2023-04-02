PARADISE, Mont. - A train has derailed across the river from Quinn’s Hot Springs.
The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office tells NonStop Local the call came into their dispatch around 9:20 am Sunday.
The train is derailed on the other side of the river from Highway 135 near mile marker 19.
Around 20 to 25 box cars have derailed, and there appears to be no hazardous materials according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries are reported in relation to the derailment.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
