Several Idaho agencies looking for man missing since Friday

IDAHO CO., Idaho - Agencies in Idaho are looking for a missing man last seen on Friday, Aug. 11 near Canyon Junction.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says Daniel Yeigh, 64, was last seen around 1:00 pm huckleberry picking about 20 feet off the 500 Road, around 3.3 miles from Canyon Junction.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a green shirt and Levis with a Folgers can tied around his waist.

Crews have been searching for Yeigh since Saturday.

approximately 45 ground searchers, five dog teams, a helicopter and a drone are being used in the search.

“Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer wishes to thank the Latah County Sheriff’s Office dog team, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dog team, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office dog team, Grangeville Mountain Rescue (GMRU), the Idaho County Posse, Idaho County Search and Rescue, the Idaho County Drone team, Two Bear Air, and North Central Idaho Amateur Radio Club (NCI-ARC) for their assistance with this search. He also wishes to Bonnie at Tom Cat’s and Subway for their quick assistance in assembling lunches to feed the searchers,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.