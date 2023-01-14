MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice are being reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map, black ice can be seen on I-90 from Alberton to Missoula, and from Byrne to Deer Lodge.

Black ice is also reported on US-12 from the Idaho State Line to Lolo, and on MT-200 from the intersection with I-90 to one mile east of Rogers Pass. There are also reports of black ice on MT-83 from near Salmon Prairie to Clearwater.

Travelers are also being warned of severe driving conditions on MT-141 from the junction with MT-200 to Nevada Lake and on S-271.

As of 9:40 am, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting black ice in the following areas across the state:

I-90

FRENCHTOWN TO BONNER

Black Ice

ALBERTON TO FRENCHTOWN

Black Ice

BEARMOUTH INTERCHANGE TO DRUMMOND

Black Ice

DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT

Black Ice

PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE

Black Ice

Fog

US-2

WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE

Black Ice

PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK

Black Ice

EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER

Black Ice

THE FRESNO TURNOFF TO HAVRE

Black Ice

CHINOOK TO HARLEM

Black Ice

US-12

LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA

Black Ice

LOLO PASS CHAIN UP AREA TO GRAVES CREEK

Black Ice

GRAVES CREEK TO LOLO

Black Ice

MACDONALD PASS TO HELENA

Black Ice

US-93

WYE TO EVARO HILL

Black Ice

MT-1

HALL TO DRUMMOND

Black Ice

MT-28

RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO

Fog

Black Ice

Wet

MT-83

CLEARWATER JCT TO SEELEY LAKE

Black Ice

SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON

Black Ice

MT-141

NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271

Black Ice

Severe Driving ConditionsJCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200

Severe Driving Conditions

Black Ice

MT-200

BONNER TO GREENOUGH HILL-BLACKFOOT

Black Ice

GREENOUGH HILL TO CLEARWATER JCT

Black Ice

THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT

Black Ice

5 MILES WEST OF THE JCT WITH MT-141 TO LINCOLN

Black Ice

LINCOLN TO THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD)

Black Ice

THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD) TO ROGERS PASS

Black Ice

ROGERS PASS (MP 90)

Black Ice

S-263

MULLAN ROAD

Black Ice

MULLAN ROAD TO FRENCHTOWN

Black Ice

S-271

DRUMMOND NORTH TO HELMVILLE

Black Ice

3 MILES WEST OF HELMVILLE TO JCT WITH MT 141

Black Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

S-382

MT-200 TO MT-28

Wet

Fog

Black Ice

