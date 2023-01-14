MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice are being reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map, black ice can be seen on I-90 from Alberton to Missoula, and from Byrne to Deer Lodge.
Black ice is also reported on US-12 from the Idaho State Line to Lolo, and on MT-200 from the intersection with I-90 to one mile east of Rogers Pass. There are also reports of black ice on MT-83 from near Salmon Prairie to Clearwater.
Travelers are also being warned of severe driving conditions on MT-141 from the junction with MT-200 to Nevada Lake and on S-271.
As of 9:40 am, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting black ice in the following areas across the state:
I-90
FRENCHTOWN TO BONNER
Black Ice
ALBERTON TO FRENCHTOWN
Black Ice
BEARMOUTH INTERCHANGE TO DRUMMOND
Black Ice
DRUMMOND TO PHOSPHATE JCT
Black Ice
PHOSPHATE TO DEER LODGE
Black Ice
Fog
US-2
WEST GLACIER TO PINNACLE
Black Ice
PINNACLE TO DEVIL CREEK
Black Ice
EAST SIDE OF MARIAS PASS TO EAST GLACIER
Black Ice
THE FRESNO TURNOFF TO HAVRE
Black Ice
CHINOOK TO HARLEM
Black Ice
US-12
LOLO PASS TO CHAIN UP AREA
Black Ice
LOLO PASS CHAIN UP AREA TO GRAVES CREEK
Black Ice
GRAVES CREEK TO LOLO
Black Ice
MACDONALD PASS TO HELENA
Black Ice
US-93
WYE TO EVARO HILL
Black Ice
MT-1
HALL TO DRUMMOND
Black Ice
MT-28
RAINBOW LAKE TO ELMO
Fog
Black Ice
Wet
MT-83
CLEARWATER JCT TO SEELEY LAKE
Black Ice
SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON
Black Ice
MT-141
NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271
Black Ice
Severe Driving ConditionsJCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200
Severe Driving Conditions
Black Ice
MT-200
BONNER TO GREENOUGH HILL-BLACKFOOT
Black Ice
GREENOUGH HILL TO CLEARWATER JCT
Black Ice
THE CLEARWATER JCT TO N OF HELMVILLE JCT
Black Ice
5 MILES WEST OF THE JCT WITH MT-141 TO LINCOLN
Black Ice
LINCOLN TO THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD)
Black Ice
THE JCT WITH S-279 (FLESHER PASS ROAD) TO ROGERS PASS
Black Ice
ROGERS PASS (MP 90)
Black Ice
S-263
MULLAN ROAD
Black Ice
MULLAN ROAD TO FRENCHTOWN
Black Ice
S-271
DRUMMOND NORTH TO HELMVILLE
Black Ice
3 MILES WEST OF HELMVILLE TO JCT WITH MT 141
Black Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
S-382
MT-200 TO MT-28
Wet
Fog
Black Ice
