ID US-12 @ MM 174.4
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert was sent out warning of severe driving conditions on Highway 12 over Lolo Pass Sunday.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there are severe driving conditions on US-12 from the Idaho State Line for about four miles.

Chains are required for all towing vehicles on US-12 at this time.

Poor road conditions are also being seen on I-90, with black ice reported on the road from about Haugen to St. Regis.

Chains are also currently required for all towing units on I-90.

