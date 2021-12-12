MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert was sent out warning of severe driving conditions on Highway 12 over Lolo Pass Sunday.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there are severe driving conditions on US-12 from the Idaho State Line for about four miles.
Chains are required for all towing vehicles on US-12 at this time.
Poor road conditions are also being seen on I-90, with black ice reported on the road from about Haugen to St. Regis.
Chains are also currently required for all towing units on I-90.