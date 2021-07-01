MISSOULA, Mont. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southcentral Missoula County in west-central Montana.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says a severe thunderstorm was located over Lolo, near Missoula, moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.
The greatest threats with the storms will be frequent lightning, wind gusts in excess of 45-miles-per-hour and periods of heavy windfall the NWS said.
People are being told to move to an interior room on the lowest floor.
“Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding,” the NWS warns. “Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”