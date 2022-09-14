Sexual assault and kidnapping suspect no longer enrolled at the University of Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Prior to 23-year-old Cole Levine's arrest on Friday, September 9, he was enrolled at the University of Montana.

Levine faces several charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping, stemming from a reported attack which occurred on August 18 in downtown Missoula.

According to charging documents, a woman said she was celebrating a friend's birthday downtown when she came upon a man who forcibly pulled her into an alley and forced himself on her.

According to police, Levine dropped his cell phone at the scene, which led officers to arrest him.

Dave Kuntz, a university spokesperson, confirmed his enrollment and then shared as of Tuesday, September 13, Levine was no longer enrolled at the university.

Kuntz couldn't go into further detail, but explained how the university prioritizes student safety and transparency while following individual rights.

“We have some laws to follow in terms of due process, individual privacy rights," Kuntz said. "In a case-by-case manner, we release as much information as possible, whether that’s to the public or to any sort prosecutor’s office, or police department for the city. While always following those laws, we’ll bump up against that line to be as transparent as possible."

In effort to balance student safety with privacy, the university doesn't perform background checks on prospective students.

However, it does ask applicants about criminal history or investigations, Kuntz explained.

A university employee is also embedded into the Missoula Police Department to ensure information is shared appropriately between jurisdictions.

According to Kuntz, information is shared with students on a case-by-case basis through emergency alerts or more informal class meetings.

In this case, Levine was a law student. Because it is a self-contained building and program, and he'd been arrested, no longer causing a threat on campus, the dean of the law school held a meeting with students in the program about the situation on Monday, Kuntz said.