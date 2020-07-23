MISSOULA- A 55-year-old man accused of making child pornography videos and sending an image to an undercover agent pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child Thursday, July 23.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said that in January, an undercover FBI agent was investigating a KIK chat group known to exchange child pornography. KIK is a phone app that allows people to send instant messages over the internet.
Billy Dean Smith exchanged messages with the undercover agent, describing sexually abusing an underage girl and sending the agent a sexually explicit image of her.
A search warrant for Smith’s phone was obtained by agents, who seized it and conducted a forensic analysis of its contents.
A forensic examiner found the sexually explicit image of the girl that Smith sent to the agent, along with other videos and images of her.
The video contained child pornography of the girl and Smith admitted he had filmed the videos.
The release says the images were created in January and February using the phone.
Billy Dean Smith faces a minimum mandatory 15 to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.