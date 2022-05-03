Sha-Ron parking lot construction delayed

MISOSULA, Mont. - Efforts to make floating the Clark Fork River easier and safer are delayed this upcoming summer.

Floaters will have to wait for more parking at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula because there's so many agencies involved with the new lot. The different approval process are taking more time.

“The county could certainly go build the parking area on MDT’s property, but what we really don’t want to do is have to maintain that facility in perpetuity," Shane Stack, director of Missoula County public works, said. "Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has agreed to do that, which is wonderful but the challenge is they have to go through their processes and part of that is making sure they complete an environmental assessment.”

An assessment means surveying the area, making sure there aren't any cultural resources or artifacts.

Stack said the new timeline is to finish planning this summer, hire crews in the fall and construct the 68-spot lot and path early next spring.

He predicted the project will take about two months to build, so it should be ready in time for July floating in 2023.

It's estimated to cost $419,000 and is paid for through the county's general fund.

In the meantime, Stack encouraged floaters to use other drop in areas, like the Milltown State Park just down the way on highway 200.

To access a floater's guide map, click here.

For updates on the Sha-Ron lot project, click here.