The Missoula County Commissioners have selected a new state senator after Senator Nate McConnell resigned from his position in District 48.
On Tuesday, Shane Morigeau has been appointed to the vacant senate seat in House District 48 and with orientation starting Wednesday, he says he is ready to hit the ground running.
"I've been there there, I've built on those things, I've helped pass those legislations and I know how important that they are and how important it will be to keep them in place," Morigeau said.
In a special meeting Wednesday the commission voted unanimously for Morigeau.
"All in favor say I," County Commissioner Josh Slotnick asked.
"I," The other commissioners replied.
Commissioners say it was tough to choose between the three candidates, but they ultimately chose Morigeau because of his experience in Helena.
"He has been in the legislature since 2013 he has been in leadership he is highly respected and successfully built those relationships in the democratic minority and the republican majority, that is why I nominated Morigeau," County Commissioner Juanita Vero said.
And he is taking that experience to plan what he wants to get done.
"I'm going to do what Montanans expect from us, step up make sure we are protecting our economy, creating jobs, protecting healthcare, school systems all the things I worked really hard on during my tenure in the legislature and I am excited to get to work," Morigeau said.
Morigeau will carry out the remainder of McConnell's term to December 31st, 2022.