MISSOULA, Mont. - Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen will not come back next season to coach the team. The news was first reported by Skyline Sports.
In four years at the helm, Schweyen posted a 52-69 record, including a 34-42 mark in Big Sky play. Schweyen took over for legendary coach Robin Selvig after spending 25 years as an assistant.
Schweyen, who was then Shannon Cate, was an All-American player at the University of Montana, so it's safe to say this isn't necessarily how anyone wanted this relationship to end when she took over the program four years ago.