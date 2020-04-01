Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES, LOCALLY HIGHER UNDER PERSISTENT SHOWERS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL BE CHANGEABLE DUE TO THE SHOWERY NATURE OF THE PRECIPITATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&