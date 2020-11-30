HAMILTON, Mont. - A Corvallis man was killed in a hunting accident Saturday morning, according to Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton.
The incident happened Nov. 28 in an area near Hamilton Heights Road, east of Hamilton.
Sheriff Holton said 51-year-old Joseph Burgess of Corvallis died from a gun shot injury he sustained after a rifle was discharged inside a vehicle. The sheriff says a hunting companion called 911 and the party drove to meet the responding deputies and emergency medical crews. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement has determined the death was accidental.