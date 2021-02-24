UPDATE: FEB. 24 AT 9:25 AM
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed after he was hit by a vehicle near Rose Park in Missoula Feb. 12.
According to a release from MCSO, the man was identified as Richard Janousek, 62, of Missoula. According to MCSO, Janousek died of injuries.
"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time," MCSO wrote in the release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - A 62-year-old bicyclist died, after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Stephens Avenue and East Bickford Street in Missoula.
Police responded to reports of a crash just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
The fatality reports indicates the vehicle was traveling northeast on Stephens Avenue and struck the bicyclist at the intersection. The bicyclist was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.