MISSOULA - A fatal motorcycle crash reportedly happened on Frenchtown Frontage Road near Missoula Monday afternoon.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Ralph C. Powers, 68, of Hamilton.
Montana Highway Patrol tells us on Monday around 4:20 p.m., a woman was driving a car on Jenny Ann Court Road and made a left turn onto Frenchtown Frontage road. At the same time, Powers was driving his motorcycle westbound on Frontage Road and collided with the front driver's side of the car.
MHP says Powers was wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Patrick's Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The woman was not injured.
MHP says drugs, alcohol and speed are not factors.
In a Facebook post, MCSO writes, "It’s a busy time on Montana roadways, please remember to be safe out there. These crashes are so hard on everyone involved, especially and most importantly, the family. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."