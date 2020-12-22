MISSOULA - A man was killed in a crash reported in Missoula County on Rock Creek Road Monday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol dispatch told us a 2008 red Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north on Rock Creek Road and attempted to make a righthand turn near the Valley of the Moon Road intersection.
MHP said road conditions were very slick and the Dodge Ram continued straight instead of turning.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office identified the man in a release as John A. Falch, 52, of Clinton, Montana and MHP said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in this incident.
In the release, MCSO wrote, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time."
MHP is investigating the specifics regarding the crash.