The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott, is releasing the name of the pedestrian that succumbed to their injuries following an incident with a bus at West Pine and Ryman Streets on March 1, 2022. He has been identified as 46-year-old, Bradley S. Breeton, a Missoula resident.
Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement responded to a fatal accident last night. The accident involved a bus and pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased pedestrian was intoxicated.
If there is anyone who witnessed this accident and has not spoken to law enforcement, please contact Det. Bare at 406-552-6281. This investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.