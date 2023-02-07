The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

City of Missoula Police Department is investigating the details of the Sunday afternoon incident. Please contact their office for any further questions.