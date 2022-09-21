UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13.

The people killed in the crash were identified as:

Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius

Tekla N. McKain, 17, of Missoula

Larry D. Old Horn, 40, of Missoula

Sheri M. Old Horn, 58 of Missoula

"These crashes are so hard on everyone involved, especially and most importantly, the family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in a release.

UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M.

The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said.

UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M.

The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple fatalities in the crash that happened at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday.

MHP said it was a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in the area of Roller Coaster Road and West Broadway in Missoula Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

An alert from Missoula County on behalf of the Missoula Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.