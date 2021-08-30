MISSOULA, Mont. - A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who was reportedly threatening people with a machete in Missoula Sunday night.
According to a release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a man swinging a machete and making threats in the Southside area of Missoula County around 5:30 p.m.
Deputies tried to talk with the suspect and calm him down. When that didn't work, deputies used a less lethal option--the specifics are unknown--but that didn't work either, and the suspect was allegedly still making threats.
MCSO said law enforcement shot and injured the suspect.
The suspect was brought by air to a hospital where he later died.
“Our Deputies are faced with difficult and sometimes dangerous situations such as the incident this evening,” Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the release. “We recognize the profound impacts these tragic events have on our Deputies and all those involved. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the suspect involved in this incident.”
The suspect's identity is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.