POLSON, Mont. - Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says a Ronan man has not been found after being swept away in the Flathead River on Saturday.
Sheriff Bell says the incident was reported to dispatchers on July 18, 2020, about 5:15 p.m. A man was reported to have been swept away in the Flathead River, west of Polson, after jumping from cliffs near Buffalo Rapids. Sheriff Bell says it was reported at the time that 21-year-old Dayton Conrad, of Ronan, was with a friend and the two were jumping into the river from the cliffs. When Dayton jumped from the cliffs, he was reportedly unable to swim to shore and his friend witnessed him being pulled under by the current. Sheriff Bell says the friend left the area to get cellular service to call 911.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, and Finley Point Fire all assisted in a weekend-long search for Dayton, but he has not been located.