Sheriff seeking help in IDing two suspects linked to theft at Oxbow Cattle Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two male suspects in relation to thefts from the Oxbow Cattle Company located in the 6200 block of Haugan Drive in Missoula.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone who can identify one or both suspects is asked to call Detective Sullivan at 406-258-4810 or 406-258-3309. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
