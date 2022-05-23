LOLO, Mont. - Sheriff's deputies are seeking information on a wooden statue that was stolen from KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo May 15.

A Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the stolen statue is the Lady in the Beer Glass.

MCSO said the suspects were believed to be driving a newer, dark gray Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information on the statue is asked to call MCSO at 406-258-4810 or call 9-1-1.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.