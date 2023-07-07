The following is a Facebook post by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:
CORVALLIS, Mont. - Three years ago, in the early morning of Monday, July 6, 2020, a fire at 1036 Main Street, Corvallis, Montana, tragically took the lives of three of the four residents of the second story fourplex – David and Shandell Dewey, and William Gay. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set. Only four days earlier, another fire was started on the same floor of the same building; however, it extinguished before causing any injuries. Today, we are asking for the community’s help in finding answers.
For those who have already assisted in this investigation, thank you for your continued cooperation. However, we know there are people who have information regarding the motives or circumstances for this intentional fire who have not yet spoken with law enforcement. People may have been hesitant to share information due to close relationships with others who could have been involved. They may have been concerned for their own safety or reputation, or they may have been unknowingly brought into a situation by the person or persons responsible. Relationships and loyalties can change, as do people and their perspectives. Additionally, sometimes people have information but do not come forward because they feel it may be unimportant. Regardless of how insignificant you feel your information might be, or whether you think we are already aware of it, please contact us and allow us to make that determination. No matter the circumstances, it is not too late to come forward and help give David, Shandell, and William’s family and friends the answers they deserve.
Investigators continue to work diligently to investigate all leads and advancements in forensic analysis have opened previously unexplored investigative avenues. To date, no scenario or potential suspects have been ruled out. To assist in these new efforts, we have enlisted the assistance of, and are actively working with, the FBI and ATF Certified Fire Investigators. Experts believe it is likely the individual responsible for starting the fire sustained significant burn injuries to their hand(s) and/or arms(s). We continue to review video from multiple sources, retest evidence, and reconstruct the scene and events of that morning. However, regardless of forensic and other developments, community members remain a vital resource as we seek answers and are confident you can further the effort.
Think back to July 2020:
Did you see anything in the area that was unusual or notice anyone you did not recognize in town during this time frame?
Did you notice anyone who had curious injuries?
Did you observe a person’s sudden departure from the area?
Did you interact with anyone who seemed intensely interested in the case or maybe someone who took significant efforts to avoid talking about it?
Did you observe anyone who seemed to have an abrupt change in mood, lifestyle, or appearance around this time?
If there is anything else that sticks out in your memory during that time period, please contact us.
We have a designated phone line and email address for you to share your information which can be done anonymously. Please contact us at 406-363-3033 or email sheriff@rc.mt.gov and ask for Lieutenant Hudson, or visit our "submit a tip function" of the RCSO app for smart devices, or submitting information through Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
