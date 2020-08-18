police lights road crash

UPDATE1:55 p.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 200 near Greenough on mile marker 25 are open.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has cancelled the MEANS alert. 

MISSOULA - The Missoula Sheriff's Office is sending out an alert of a semi crash on Highway 200, causing traffic delays in both eastbound and westbound lanes near Greenough.

The alert from MCSO reads:

"THIS IS AN ALERT FROM THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT EXPECT DELAYS BOTH EB AND WB AT NEAR THE 25MM HIGHWAY 200 E DUE TO A SEMI ACCIENDT"

