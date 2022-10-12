MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman.

Oxbow Cattle Company is located in the 6200 block of Haugan Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sullivan at 406-258-4810 or 406-258-3309, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.