MISSOULA, Mont. - The sheriff is warning Missoula County residents of a scam where potential victims are told they have a warrant out for their arrest.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook potential victims receive a call from some who says they are deputy Jeremiah Petersen who says there is a warrant out for the victim's arrest.

Scammers use what is called a "spoofed" to make it seem like the call is coming from the county sheriff's office or jail.

MCSO said the scammers tell their targets they owe a fine for an unpaid debt or a minor infraction, and demand the victim to pay money through money transfer, buying a prepaid credit card (like Green Dot), or purchasing gift cards.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, MCSO advises to hang up, immediately call the agency, person/relative or organization directly, and do not click on a link in a text message or email, or call a provided number without confirmation.