MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County sheriff is warning of a scam Monday telling people they have legal paperwork and need to respond immediately.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the scammer will tell the person they are calling to dial 406-302-7652.
"This particular scammer took the time and effort to find an actual name in our office. We will never call and ask for money or gifts cards," MCSO said in the Facebook post, "Scammers usually try to put their victims in a state of panic so they make quick decisions. Don’t give out personal information. Don’t give them money. Don’t fall for it."
