MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning county residents Thursday of a scam involving someone reportedly pretending to be a deputy.
MCSO said they have received several reports of victims receiving a call with the caller ID displayed as MCSO's customer service line or 'Restricted'. The scammer reportedly claims the victim has a warrant out for their arrest and owes money.
MCSO said they do not make calls about warrants nor requesting payment.
Anyone with questions about a suspicious about a call is asked to call MCSO's customer service line at 406-258-4810.
