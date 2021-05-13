Phone scam

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning county residents Thursday of a scam involving someone reportedly pretending to be a deputy. 

MCSO said they have received several reports of victims receiving a call with the caller ID displayed as MCSO's customer service line or 'Restricted'. The scammer reportedly claims the victim has a warrant out for their arrest and owes money.

MCSO said they do not make calls about warrants nor requesting payment.

Anyone with questions about a suspicious about a call is asked to call MCSO's customer service line at 406-258-4810.

PLEASE SHARE! Scammers are at it again! In the last hour we have received multiple phone calls reporting that an...

Posted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tags

News For You