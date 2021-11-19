UPDATE: NOV. 19 AT 3:55 P.M.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports, the two people pronounced dead at the scene were minor children.
Missoula County Sheriff T.J McDermott stated, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members, friends and first responders affected by this tragedy. We understand the impact and questions that this tragedy will have on those in our communities. Our Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are diligently working to obtain the facts of this incident.”
An investigation is still ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - A woman has been detained after two people were found deceased in Missoula Friday morning.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched at 8:05 a.m. to a residence on the west side of Missoula, near Reserve and 7th St. for reports of suspicious activity.
According to the sheriff’s office, after more information was reported, emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the home as well.
Two individuals were reported to have been found dead at the residence and sheriff’s deputies detained a female suspect and secured the scene for emergency personnel.
At this time an investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid the area.
There is no public safety threat the sheriff's office reports.