SUPERIOR, Mont. - A male shooting suspect was arrested in Superior Monday around 12:34 a.m.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the armed suspect involved in a shooting was at large in Superior Sunday night.
There is no threat to the community.
