UPDATE, 12:17 p.m.:

The following is a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

Late Sunday evening, August 27, 2023, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office asked law enforcement and nearby communities to be on the lookout for a middle-aged male, driving a dark-colored Tahoe, leaving the Superior area and traveling in an unknown direction.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Missoula 911 received a call of a vehicle matching the description driving erratically on US Highway 12. Montana Highway Patrol and assisting law enforcement located the vehicle in the area of Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road. The male suspect was taken into custody, without incident, by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. and transported to Missoula County Detention Facility.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates and recognizes the coordination of all responding agencies including, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Police Department, MESI, Missoula 911, Frenchtown Fire, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

This is an active and ongoing Mineral County Sheriff’s Office investigation, led by the DCI, assisted by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Questions regarding the incident should be directed to Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

SUPERIOR, Mont. - A male shooting suspect was arrested in Superior Monday around 12:34 a.m.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the armed suspect involved in a shooting was at large in Superior Sunday night.

There is no threat to the community.