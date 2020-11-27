As you check items off your holiday shopping list, you may want to support local businesses that have had a hard go during the pandemic.
One Montana company is making it simple to shop local and send Montana treasures around the country from the comfort of your home.
Its called the Last Best Box, and its full of Montana-made goodies from across big sky country.
"Here are some caramel cookie waffles they are out of Billings, Krackling Kamut, they are out of Big Sandy it's like corn nuts but its kamut, and here is Montana made jerky from the Montana Jerky Company in Colombia Falls." Founder of Last Best Box Scott Sacry said as he displayed items found in one subscription box.
Even if you you’re looking for more than snacks, the Last Best Box has something for everyone on your Christmas list.
"we have the Montana snack box, Montana spa box, the Montana organic box, those are kinda our three main best sellers," Sacry said.
While the company’s been in business for three years, they’re expecting this year to do their biggest season yet, as more people shop from home.
"This time of year, with the holidays coming up, its busy in general but its been even more lately I would say," Sacry said.
This is the year to shop local.
"We have pivoted our small business Saturday to small business season," Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy said.
The Downtown Partnership said doing your holiday shopping at local businesses, like the Last Best Box, is the best way to stimulate the local economy.
"If we can encourage people to spend their dollars at local businesses, to buy gift cards, to buy lunch for your office, keeping those dollars in our local economy is going to help our economy recover quicker," McCarthy said.
Plus, it’s even easier when you can shop local, online.
"People don't have to go to a store they just have to go to the website click a couple of buttons and get to send some cool Montana gifts to their friends and family," Sacry said.