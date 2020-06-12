MISSOULA - The University of Montana is setting up a short-term detour on the "M" Trail on the Missoula campus for reconstruction beginning June 15.
According to a release from UM, the detour will last for about two weeks. UM's Natural Areas Specialist Marilyn Marler says the temporary detour will route through UM’s Peony Garden around peak flowering.
“We ask walkers and hikers to stay on the sidewalk – not the beds – and enjoy the show,” Marler said in the release. “Please don’t pick the flowers. Leave them for the next person to enjoy.”
In the release, Marler asks dog owners to keep their pets on a leash in the peony garden area through the rest of June to protect juvenile animals in the grasslands.
“The fawns and ground-nesting birds really need our help,” she said in the release. “Overly enthusiastic dogs can really hurt wildlife. Additionally, we have two bighorn sheep that are hanging around the M Trail and even visiting campus. Off-leash dogs can chase them deeper into town, which is not ideal. We want the rams to move up and over Mount Sentinel, where they can feel safe.”