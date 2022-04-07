MISSOULA, Mont. - A brother and sister duo are teaming up to extend their existing services of in-home care into a dedicated space for Missoulians to come together for peace and healing therapy.

With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting it's challenges for many, co-founders of the center Kaley Burke and Kavan Peterson decided it was time to bring their services of healing therapy into this new space.

"After losing our father very abruptly in 2020 during the heart of the pandemic and pushing ourselves in our own healing journey and that really led us to understanding how important this work is,” said Burke.

Living with their own loss, they decided to channel their passion to help those through the grief and healing process, especially during a time when people need it the most.

"The big shift around the pandemic and the intensity around the pandemic opened up the opportunity for us to step back to plan and find the right the place for us to launch this new center and experience the acute suffering and the increase in mortality and death around COVID,” said Peterson.

So now through a psychedelic approach, their new center offers alternative and transformative healing therapy to help individuals facing grief, aging, those struggling with mental health, something many have seen reflected on our community.

So far it's been a success as Burke shares, they're already seeing locals come out to the center and are expected to add even more options as the need comes.

Services are open to all adults and if you wish to participate you can find more details by clicking here.

