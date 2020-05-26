Signs of the time, local sign shop helping businesses attract customers

As Montana continues into a phased reopening, businesses are doing what they can to bring customers back into their stores. One local business is helping catch the attention of shoppers, one sign at a time.
Michael Farr owns and operates Farrside Sign, a small business that makes decals on window, vehicle wraps to even social distancing stickers.
"What you do is kind of what you are, sometimes people call me Farrside," Michael said.
Arguably one of his most infamous sign hangs behind the Covid-19 Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department Cindy Farr, also his wife.
"She's working at home some of the time, so I made sure we had a professional set up for her in terms of presentation both at home and at work," Michael said.
Almost two years ago, Michael said an AC unit caught fire in his business.
"I had a fire in the shop and lost most of what I owned, so this is all a restart for me too, we're just getting traction again."
Michael said businesses he was creating banners for were patient as he rebuilt his shop from the ashes. Now, with Covid-19 hurting so many mom and pop shops around town, he's doing his part to give back, making one sign at a time.
"When Covid took off, I really felt that we had prioritize [helping businesses], so we worked to make signage for clients to help them get business to them in a safe fashion."
Michael's signs can be seen at Skin Chic, Rumour Restaurant, 1889, among others.
As he continues to build up his business, while trying to help others do the same, Michael hopes he can make a difference in the community that gave him so much.