The Big Sky Documentary Film Fest wrapped up about a week and a half ago, and our Colton Little sat down with Rachel Gregg, the Director of the Big Sky Film Institute, to get her thoughts on the big event Missoula.
This was the 20th Anniversary of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and Gregg details her big takeaways from the 10 days of world and U.S. premieres across three locations in the Garden City; highlighting the work they did with kids in schools and opportunities for Native Americans to showcase their work.
Plus, the 95th Academy Awards will be airing on ABC this Sunday at 6pm so Colton and Rachel had some fun and ran through a couple of categories to get and expert opinion on this year's nominees at the Oscars Tune in to see who Rachel picked for Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Documentary Feature Film (of course) and Best Picture.
