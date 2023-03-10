Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated higher amounts expected under persistent showers. Snow showers this evening will cause periods of low visibility and rapidly changing travel conditions. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&